Report: Houston Texans Make Move With Second-Round Pick
The Houston Texans have signed second-round pick Aireontae Ersery. The deal is worth $9.2 million for the offensive tackle.
With the signing of Ersery, the Texans have now signed all of their draft picks. The 48th overall pick in the NFL Draft will compete for a starting tackle job in his rookie campaign against Cam Robinson and Blake Fisher.
Ersery played at a high level for Minnesota in college. In the 2024 season, he was named an All-American and allowed only one sack.
The Texans signed their other second-round pick, Jayden Higgins, to a fully guaranteed deal. That made Higgins the first second-round pick in NFL history to get a fully guaranteed contract.
It's unknown if Ersery's deal is fully guaranteed, but the Texans now have their full 2025 draft class signed.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud is poised for a career year, as the additions of Ersery and Higgins should help him elevate his game.
Stroud and the Texans have advanced to the Divisional Round in back-to-back seasons and are looking to make a deeper run this year.
While Ersery may or may not start in his rookie season, he should be a long-term piece on the offensive line protecting Stroud.
