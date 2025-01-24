REPORT: Houston Texans Make Shocking Move, Fire OC
After a season that came up short of what the Houston Texans were hoping it would be, there have been questions about how the team could improve heading into the offseason.
On Friday, the Texans made a very shocking move that will certainly shake things up.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Houston has decided to move on from and fire offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.
As Schefter mentioned, Slowik has been talked about over the last couple of years as a top potential head coaching candidate. Seeing him get fired from his offensive coordinator role is a major surprise.
It will be interesting to see who the Texans decide to replace Slowik with.
C.J. Stroud is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL. It seems like Houston believes another offensive coordinator could help Stroud take the next step. The young quarterback took a slight step in the wrong direction from a statistical perspective in his second season.
Clearly, the Texans are not playing around. They want to win and they want to win big.
Making it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs was a bit of a surprise with all of the injuries that Houston had dealt with during the 2024 season. The front office and ownership clearly thought the team should have gone farther and are willing to make some big moves to change things up.
Slowik will now be looking for an opportunity elsewhere and the Texans will be looking for a new offensive mind and approach.
Hopefully, this is a move that ends up paying off for Houston. Firing a coach as respected as Slowik doesn't happen very often. It's a risk, but it's one that the Texans obviously feel that they need to take.