Report: Houston Texans To Move Into 2020 Without a General Manager - Continue With Current Front Office Setup

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Texans are not planning to hire New England Patriots' director of player personnel Nick Caserio and continue to stick with their current set up they have used in 2019.

Earlier in the week, when asked about his "control" with the Texans personnel decisions. O'Brien mentioned that the setup in Houston was unique.

"I don't really want to get all into that," O'Brien explained. "Relative to that word 'control.' Again, we have a very, very unique setup here. Very unique. It's not like anybody else in the league, and I really don't want to get into all of that."

The current set up for the Texans is that all personnel matters with the football roster have to get final approval from O'Brien.

Executive Vice President of Team Development Jack Easterby takes care of running the football operations.

While Chris Olsen, the Vice President of Football Administration, writes contracts, manages the salary cap, and heads up the analytics department.

Also, Matt Bazirgan is the director of player personnel and helps with coordinating the pro and college side of scouting players. He helps keep a pulse on free agents and draft-eligible players coming out in April.

The Texans do have a "unique" setup that is working for them at the moment. Which has an entirely different thought process on how to acquire players with a heavy emphasis on proven players over draft picks during the 2019 season.

For example, when the Texans acquired Laremy Tunsil from the Miami Dolphins, they looked at trends from previous drafts on how hard it is to land an elite offensive tackle. Also, the Texans looked at potential draft-eligible players coming out in the draft in 2020 and 2021 that could fill that role.

Due to where the Texans felt they would pick in the draft, the bottom half of the first round, the price for Tunsil of sending two first-round and a second-round selection were well worth the cost in their research.

Everything is fluid for the Texans at the moment regarding their front office situation, and they have people in place they trust to handle their job duties.

To this point, it has worked helping improve a roster with the additions after the exit of their previous general manager in Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills, Carlos Hyde, Duke Johnson, Gareon Conley, and Vernon Hargreaves III.

Prime Time Deshaun

ESPN Stats posted an interesting tidbit regarding the Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson has a total career QBR of 84.7 in primetime games with 18 touchdowns passes and three interceptions. That is the highest in the NFL among quarterbacks with at least five primetime starts since 2006.

The Texans are going to need Watson to be in prime time form to take down the best defense in the NFL.

DeAndre Hopkins Has the Biggest Hands Ever

On Benardrick McKinney's Instagram, he posted a video of his hand next to DeAndre Hopkins' in the locker room. Needless to say, Hopkins' fingers are nearly three inches than McKinney's.

Hopkins wears XXXXL gloves, and during camp, we posted a picture of him drying his gloves on one of the fans.

