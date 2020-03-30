Report: Laremy Tunsil and Texans starting the groundwork for a multi-year extension

The Houston Texans and left tackle Laremy Tunsil have resumed discussions on an extension that would keep him with the team for the foreseeable future. According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, the Texans and Tunsil have exchanged proposals on a possible contract to get a deal done before the 2020 season starts.

The Texans and Tunsil have had discussions during the off-season but they did not gain much traction. Since that point, Tunsil parted ways from his agency CAA and is representing himself during contact discussions with the Texans attempting to make himself one of the highest-paid offensive tackles in the NFL.

According to TexansCap.com a potential contract could range in the five-years up to $76 million.

According to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson, the line for negotiations to land Tunsil started at $18.5 million a year and there is reason to believe that number could be higher when the deal is completed.

O'Brien and the Texans wanted to solidify the left tackle position and when the Miami Dolphins made him available this past off-season, they were willing to pay high draft compensation to land Tunsil. The Texans sent their 2020 first-round selection and their 2021 first and second-round selections to land Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills.

Tunsil in his first season with the Texans was named to his first-ever Pro-Bowl appearance in his four-year career. Appearing in 14 games for the Texans, Tunsil helped nail down the left tackle position and solidify the offensive line moving into 2020.

