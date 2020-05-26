State of The Texans
Report: NFL Minicamps possibly opening in mid-to-late June

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans opened their facility early last week to a small portion of their staff in accordance with local and state laws. The NFL set forth a plan for clubs to start returning to their facilities which did not include the coaching staff or players unless they were undergoing treatment for an injury before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. 

According to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson the NFL could be taking a bigger step in the coming weeks in an effort to get the football season moving forward. Robinson reported teams could schedule minicamps that include players as early as June 15 or as late as June 27, barring state regulations.

The sources told Yahoo Sports that if coaches resume their in-house work next week, minicamps including players could be scheduled as early as June 15 or as late as June 27, depending on COVID-19 data and whether a handful of franchises get a “go ahead” signal from state governments to resume full operations. Resuming full operations and getting a minicamp scheduled would represent the league's biggest step to date toward keeping the 2020 NFL season on track for a regularly scheduled fall kickoff.

The Texans were one of six teams that opened up their facility last week in a limited capacity and with the state of Texas opening up it should lead to little issues for the organization to return to football. 

The state of New York and New Jersey announced the return to training and even competition – if their leagues choose to move in that direction which is a big step for the New York Giants, New York Jets, and Buffalo Bills. 

The New England Patriots, who reside in Massachusetts, have been hit hard due to the virus are currently behind in reopening due to their state's regulations. 

This will be a situation worth monitoring moving forward. 

