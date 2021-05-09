Report: NFL Teams Believe Texans Are Moving On From Watson

The Houston Texans may have been steadfast in their stance of not wanting to move quarterback Deshaun Watson, however, their actions speak otherwise.

Since his arrival, this January, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio has been steadfast in his public stance that quarterback Deshaun Watson is and will remain a Texan for the foreseeable future. However, sometimes actions speak louder than words and according to one reporter, Caserio's offseason moves indicate a change is coming...

READ MORE: Way-Too-Early 2022 NFL Draft: Bleak Outlook For Houston Texans?

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Texans appear to be "slowly moving on from Deshaun Watson." Why now? Well, their offseason acquisitions combined with the uncertainty surrounding Watson's NFL future are potentially opening the door for an eventual departure.

"A couple of months ago, the Texans were turning down everybody who was calling them about Deshaun Watson," said Fowler on SportsCenter, per Bleacher Report.

"Carolina was willing to give them the world; they said no. They've been far less committal recently. They don't know when Watson's even going to be cleared to play. The league will consider putting Watson on the Commissioner's Exempt List later this summer if his case is still going on."

Of course, hindsight is 20-20 and had the Texans known that lawsuits were headed Watson's way then perhaps these initial approaches by the likes of Carolina would have all been handled differently.

But that was then and this is now.

And the now could involve Watson being a non-entity for 2021. As such the Texans have clearly been planning ahead with the acquisitions of veteran QBs Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Finley, as well as the drafting of Stanford's Davis Mills.

READ MORE: Houston Texans Mistake - New Mark Ingram Jersey Reveal? NFL Free Agency Tracker

"Teams I've talked to around the league are taking notice that the Houston Texans seem to be slowly moving on from Deshaun Watson because they have their bridge quarterback in Tyrod Taylor and they have their developmental draft pick in Davis Mills, a quarterback I'm told they are very high on with his instincts, his smarts and his big arm," said Fowler.

Taylor brings talent, a cool head and experience with head coach David Culley, offensive line coach James Campen and quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton.

That being said, Stanford head coach David Shaw said recently on SportsRadio610 that he believes Mills is ready to play for the Texans now.

"He will master the offense as soon as possible. When you see him play, the play that you think a quarterback should make on the (NFL) level, he'll make it," said Shaw.

While the Texans may have yet to come out and say that they're moving on from Watson, TexansDaily.com has often noted Caserio’s softened behind-the-scenes stance … some of the writing has been on the wall for some time, … and apparently, other teams are catching on.

CONTINUE READING: Houston Texans Draft Ripped By NFL Exec: ‘What The Hell Are They Doing?’