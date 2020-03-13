State of The Texans
Report: Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts on the Texans prospect list

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans had Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts on their visit list to NRG Stadium before the NFL banned all travel by draft-eligible prospects due to the COVID-19 situation. 

The report of the Texans' interest in Hurts was first reports by The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. 

Hurts is a Channelview, Texas native which is thirty-minutes East of Houston making the visit not count towards their allotted 30 visits by the NFL if it did take place. 

After starting as a freshman at Alabama and leading them to a National Championship in 2016 after starting 14 games. Hurts was passed over in 2018 by then-freshman Tua Tagovailoa for the starting role.

Hurts transferred to Oklahoma to replace the departed Kyler Murray who was the top overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.

For the Sooners, Hurts started 14 games threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns with eight interceptions. Hurts completed 69.7% of his passes and he also lead the team in rushing with 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns. 

