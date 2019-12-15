State of The Texans
Report: Texans Are A Potential Match for Janoris Jenkins

Patrick D. Starr

Veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins ended up being released by the New York Giants of a twitter altercation. The Giants wanted Jenkins to apologize and retract calling a fan a "retard" for questioning his play in a loss. 

Jenkins' said to Giants head coach Pat Shurmur that it was slang he used all the time and refused to take back what he said on Twitter. 

The Giants were not happy with Jenkins' stance and cut the veteran cornerback on Wednesday. 

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, league sources belives that a playoff-contending team could add Jenkins. Schefter cited the Texans as one of those teams that could add the veteran cornerback. 

Any team that claims Jenkins would owe him two weeks of salary at $597,000 per week -- just under $1.2 million for the remainder of this season. Jenkins' 2020 contract is set to pay him $11.25 million for the regular season. 

The Texans currently sit 23rd on the waiver wire, and claims can start on Monday for Jenkins. 

Jenkins is also dealing with a minor ankle injury that could cause him to pass through waivers and land on the Giants injured reserve. The Giants would then release him of the injured reserve and make him available to sign with whatever team he chooses on Tuesday. 

Why Janoris Jenkins Makes Sense for the Texans 

Claiming Jenkins could continue to be short term help with a long-term vision in mind. With Jenkins still being under contract heading into the 2020 season, his cost of $11.25 million remains low compared to what impending free agent Bradley Roby could possibly cost. 

According to sources, Roby's contract could jump to $13-15 million a year on the open market with his play for the Texans this season. Roby is currently playing on a one year $10 million deal. 

Adding Jenkins could save them money against the cap heading into 2020 and allow them to let Roby walk with a potential of a compensatory pick coming for the 2021 draft if he lands a healthy deal this off-season with another team. 

Jenkins would be under contract, and just like the Texans did with Gareon Conley and Vernon Hargreaves, III, they continue to have a pulse on the roster now and into next season. 

The Texans cornerback group heading into 2020 would boast current rookie Lonnie Johnson, Jr., Keion Crossen, Cornell Armstrong, Conley, Hargreaves, and Jenkins if they found a way to claim him. 

That group would allow the Texans to move their attention to other key position groups to acquire help, especially off the edge in the pass rush department. 

Plus, with the cap moving up and the added saving from Jenkins to Roby, it could free up enough room to bring back D.J. Reader, Whitney Mercilus, Johnathan Joseph, or working on significant extensions for Laremy Tunsil or Deshaun Watson. 

