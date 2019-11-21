Report: Texans Bradley Roby Expected to Be Inactive Against the Colts

According to NFL Network's James Plamer, cornerback Bradley Roby is not expected to play against the Indianapolis Colts. Head coach Bill O'Brien called Roby a game-time decision, but this will be his fifth missed game of the season.

As for Roby, he was injured in the win over the Kansas City Chiefs late in the second quarter. Roby has been the Texans' top cornerback to this point, but his absence comes with Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton coming to town. This season, Roby has 24 total tackles, two passes defended, and a forced fumble.

The Texans will be without Lonnie Johnson, Jr., who is out with a foot injury.

Johnathan Joseph and Gareon Conley are expected to start at cornerback with Vernon Hargreaves, III, playing at the nickel position. Cornell Armstrong and Keion Crossen will be the depth at the cornerback on Thursday night.

