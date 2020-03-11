Report: Texans Carlos Hyde expected to hit the free-agent market

According to The Athletic's Aaron Reiss, the Houston Texans and running back Carlos Hyde are not expected to come to a contract agreement when the new league year opens on March 18th. Hyde helped pace the Texans rushing attack in 2019 rushing for 1,070 yards (4.4 yards a carry) with six rushing touchdowns.

The Texans and Hyde were working to a contract agreement and according to sources Hyde has already turned down offers to keep him in Houston.

Traded to the Texans from the Kansas City Chiefs before the season started for offensive lineman Martinas Rankin. Hyde was instantly put into the offense and developed a strong one-two punch with running back Duke Johnson.

Hyde has expressed wanting to stay with the Texans during the season and this off-season he added that he would be keeping his mother in the loop with his free agency decision.

During the NFL Combine, the Texans were looking closely at the running back position and with the potential exit of Hyde, it is lining up that running back could be on their need list, even more, heading into the new league year.

