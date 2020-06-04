State of The Texans
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Report: Texans coaching staff permitted to return to NRG Stadium on June 5th

Patrick D. Starr

Football is slowly and safely opening it's doors back up. 

The Houston Texans coaching staff will be permitted to return to their offices at NRG Stadium on June 5th after a memo was sent out to clubs on Thursday announcing the next step of reopening the league. 

MMQB's Albert Breer obtained the memo that was sent to NFL clubs and teams will be allowed to have 100 employees at the facility. 

The Texans were one of six teams the opened their facility in the first wave of openings when the league allowed less than 75 employees in the building. Coaches were not permitted to be in the building during that time but players rehabbing from injuries before the shutdown were allowed to return to continue their recovery process with team personnel. 

With the State of Texas reopening for professional sports teams which were announced by Governor Greg Abbott allowing teams, for the meantime, to return to play with 25% of the capacity of fans in the stadium. 

The NFL will be working to implement a plan to test the coaching staff and other personnel for COVID-19 before players return to the facility. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal McNair wants to use his platform to empower black leaders in the community

Houston Texans CEO Cal McNair wants to use his platform to empower black leaders to help educate people on the issues with police brutality and the racial divide.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Michael Thomas says he has always been for the people

Houston Texans Michael Thomas says that him taking a knee was always for the people and not for himself.

Patrick D. Starr

Bill O'Brien to the African-American community "We stand by you"

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien knows he has to be part of the change after the recent killing of Houston native George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Patrick D. Starr

Timmy Jernigan, Jr. via Instagram “I’m not going to Houston”

The Houston Texans verbal agreement with defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan, Jr. will not be completed allowing the veteran to continue to look for a new NFL team for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

No joint practices for the Texans or NFL in 2020

The NFL has sent a memo out to all of the teams which included teams staying at their facilities for training camp and no joint practices.

Patrick D. Starr

J.J. Watt on George Floyd: "Silence is unacceptable"

Houston Texans J.J. Watt says that "Silence is unacceptable" on the death of George Floyd and racism.

Patrick D. Starr

Deshaun Watson on the message he has for the newest Texans additions to the roster

Deshaun Watson has one message for his newest Houston Texans teammates, they are going to compete in everything they do when they step inside the building.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Mailbag: Zach Fulton's contract opened up cap space, what is next for the Texans?

In this weekend's State of the Texans mailbag, we answer questions on the new cap space from the Zach Fulton move, possibly adding players and much more.

Patrick D. Starr

Inside AFC South: Who is the most important rookie for the Texans heading into 2020?

Who is the most important rookie for each AFC South team heading into the 2020 season? For the Houston Texans it is not hard to figure out who needs to make the biggest impact heading into the season.

Patrick D. Starr

With contract discussions ongoing, Texans Deshaun Watson is working on having the offense ready for 2020

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson knows contract discussions are ongoing for an extension but he is concentrating on getting the offense on being ready for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr