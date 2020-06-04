Report: Texans coaching staff permitted to return to NRG Stadium on June 5th

Football is slowly and safely opening it's doors back up.

The Houston Texans coaching staff will be permitted to return to their offices at NRG Stadium on June 5th after a memo was sent out to clubs on Thursday announcing the next step of reopening the league.

MMQB's Albert Breer obtained the memo that was sent to NFL clubs and teams will be allowed to have 100 employees at the facility.

The Texans were one of six teams the opened their facility in the first wave of openings when the league allowed less than 75 employees in the building. Coaches were not permitted to be in the building during that time but players rehabbing from injuries before the shutdown were allowed to return to continue their recovery process with team personnel.

With the State of Texas reopening for professional sports teams which were announced by Governor Greg Abbott allowing teams, for the meantime, to return to play with 25% of the capacity of fans in the stadium.

The NFL will be working to implement a plan to test the coaching staff and other personnel for COVID-19 before players return to the facility.

