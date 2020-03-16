Report: Texans exploring the availability of Cardinals David Johnson

The Houston Texans are looking to start the new league year off with a bang and they are exploring a trade possibility to land Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson. The Texans are one of four teams that are interested in Johnson.

The Texans' interest in trading for Johnson was first reported by the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.

With the Texans letting both Lamar Miller and Carlos Hyde test the free-agent market, the Texans are looking for a running back to pair with Duke Johnson for the upcoming season.

Johnson was 3rd round selection (86th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Northern Iowa.

When coming out of the draft, the Texans were high on Johnson and his ability as a running back. Which makes the Texans' interest not a surprise at the moment.

The Cardinals have been looking for a solution to Johnson’s contract situation which includes a $14.156 million cap hit in 2020 and a $14 million cap hit in 2021.

With the Cardinals placing the transition tag on Kenyon Drake, it appears Johnson’s days are numbers with the team looking to dump his salary to another team.

Johnson has spent five seasons in Arizona where he has appeared in 62 games rushing for 3,128 yards and rushing for 33 touchdowns. He is also a pass-catching threat that has caught 208 passes for 2,219 yards and 15 touchdowns.

