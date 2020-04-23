State of The Texans
Report: Texans gauging a move to the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft

Patrick D. Starr

In typical Bill O'Brien fashion, the gambler in him is now burning up the phones gauging the possibilities of moving into the first round the 2020 NFL Draft. The report was first pushed by ESPN's Dianna Russini on the Texans starting to gauge interest in moving up in the draft 

Currently, the Texans have the following selections in the 2020 NFL Draft giving them limited ammunition to move up. 

  • 2nd (40 overall) from Arizona
  • 3rd (90 overall)
  • 4th (111 overall) from Miami
  • 5th (171 overall)
  • 7th (240 overall)
  • 7th (248 overall)
  • 7th (250 overall)

Add in no first or second rounder int he 2021 NFL Draft due to the trade with the Miami Dolphins for Larmey Tunsil and Kenny Stills, O'Brien would have to get creative on how to move into the first round. 

A possible package of putting together their 2nd, 4th and 5th round selection could get them back into the late first round. 

The Texans have a chance to add key depth but a move to the first round would strip them of most of their draft capital or cost them a key player heading into next season. A first-round selection, especially a late-round first pick would take some solid compensation to pry away from another NFL team. 

The Texans along with the Buffalo Bills. Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers do not have a first-round selection in the opening round of the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Call it due diligence but O'Brien is not afraid to push the envelope on finding ways to land players  

