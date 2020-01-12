State of The Texans
Report: Texans Hoping to Extend Deshaun Watson's Contract This Off-Season

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans will be working hard to find a way to extend quarterback Deshaun Watson this off-season to make sure he is entrenched in the franchise for the foreseeable future. 

The Houston Chronicle's John McClain reported that the Texans would be moving that direction this off-season to see if they could get an extension completed. 

The Texans are attempting to get a deal done before the Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, who was drafted the same season as Watson. Both quarterbacks' representation will be paying close attention to each other to maximize their client's contracts. 

With Watson as the Texans starting quarterback they are 24-13 in games he starts and has won two AFC South titles in the past two seasons. Watson and the Texans have won 21 games the past two seasons with him at the helm. 

This season, Watson has thrown for 3,853 yards while completing 67.3% of his passes for 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for seven touchdowns and caught one bringing his season total to 34 total touchdowns. 

Watson is entering year four of his rookie deal with the Texans in 2020, which means they would be willing to start negotiations well before his rookie contract expires. 

