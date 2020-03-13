State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Report: Texans keeping a close eye on Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans will be looking for a new running back to the team with Duke Johnson heading into the 2020 season with both Carlos Hyde and Lamar Miller to test the free-agent market. 

According to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson, the Texans have been keeping their eye on running back J.K. Dobbins from Ohio State. 

In 2019, Dobbins rushed for 2,003 cards and 21 rushing touchdowns averaging 143.1 yards a game on the ground. Dobbins was one of three FBS running back with 2,000 rushing yards on the season.

In 42 career games for the Buckeyes, Dobbins rushed for 4,459 yards and 38 touchdowns. He also was able to catch 71 passes for 667 yards and five touchdowns.

The Texans have been keeping a close eye on the running back position group coming out in the NFL Draft. They have already met with multiple running backs at the Shrine Game, Senior Bowl, and the NFL Combine. 

Dobbins has taken a visit to the Miami Dolphins facility. The running back has been training in South Florida preparing for the NFL. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans prepare for free agency and the defense needs to be a priority

The Houston Texans are preparing for free agency taking care of their own players and moving to land new players for the roster. The Texans have work to do especially on the defensive side of the football.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans allow staff to work from home due to COVID-19 threat

The Houston Texans have moved to preventative measures to protect their staff from the COVID-19 threat sweeping the globe.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans to let Lamar Miller test the free-agent market

The Houston Texans and Lamar Miller are expected to head in different directions when the league year opens.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans to place tender on linebacker Dylan Cole

The Houston Texans will place a tender on restricted free agent linebacker Dylan Cole.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans have a pre-draft visit set up with Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray said at his pro day that he has a pre-draft visit scheduled with the Houston Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

by

AlTruckee

Johnathan Joseph bids farewell to the Houston Texans

Cornerback Johnathan Joseph said his goodbyes to the fans of the Houston Texans after nine-seasons with the organization.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans sign DeAndre Carter to a contract extension

The Houston Texans have signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter to a contract extension.

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans 2020 draft picks are set

The Houston Texans have their 2020 draft picks set for Aprils' NFL Draft with eight total heading into draft night.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans and Johnathan Joseph mutually part ways heading into 2020

The Houston Texans and cornerback Johnathan Joseph have agreed to part ways heading into the 2020 season. Joseph will now be an unrestricted free agent free to sign with another organization.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: Texans compensatory pick tied to Kareem Jackson's end of the year suspension

The Houston Texans possibly missed out on an extra third-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft with Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson serving a suspension for the final two games of the 2019 season.

Patrick D. Starr