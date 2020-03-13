Report: Texans keeping a close eye on Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins

The Houston Texans will be looking for a new running back to the team with Duke Johnson heading into the 2020 season with both Carlos Hyde and Lamar Miller to test the free-agent market.

According to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson, the Texans have been keeping their eye on running back J.K. Dobbins from Ohio State.

In 2019, Dobbins rushed for 2,003 cards and 21 rushing touchdowns averaging 143.1 yards a game on the ground. Dobbins was one of three FBS running back with 2,000 rushing yards on the season.

In 42 career games for the Buckeyes, Dobbins rushed for 4,459 yards and 38 touchdowns. He also was able to catch 71 passes for 667 yards and five touchdowns.

The Texans have been keeping a close eye on the running back position group coming out in the NFL Draft. They have already met with multiple running backs at the Shrine Game, Senior Bowl, and the NFL Combine.

Dobbins has taken a visit to the Miami Dolphins facility. The running back has been training in South Florida preparing for the NFL.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here