Report: Texans one of the multiple teams interested in Broncos Chris Harris, Jr.

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris, Jr. will be a hot name to watch when the new league year arrives as an unrestricted free agent. Harris' representation met with over twenty teams at the NFL Combine, and specific organizations have been tagged to land Harris this coming off-season.

We reported this past weekend on the news from the combine that the Texans were looking to find a trustworthy nickel cornerback, and Harris fits that bill. Harris can play both the outside and inside cornerback positions, and that has had head coach Bill O'Brien's attention the past two off-seasons. O'Brien has explored the potential of landing Harris with trades, but now as the general manager, the chance to land him with a lucrative deal will present itself, but he will have competition.

Denver Channel 7's Troy Renck not only confirmed the Texans' interest but also named the Dallas Cowboys, Oakland Raiders, New York Jets, and Detriot Lions, and suitors for Harris.

The Texans have struggled to find a nickel cornerback they can trust since O'Brien arrived in 2014 using players like Kareem Jackson, Aaron Colvin, Bradley Roby, and Vernon Hargreaves, III.

Harris would fill that role for the Texans and give them one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL. Entering the 2019 season, Harris, 29, was scheduled to make $8.9 million, but he re-worked his deal with the Broncos to land a contract worth $12.05 million.

It will be the first time that Harris will hit free agency in his career, and it will take a firm deal from the Texans to pry the veteran cornerback from a strong market in 2020.

In 2019, Harris appeared in 16 games and had 44 total tackles with six pass deflections and one interception. For his career, Harris has appeared in 139 games and has 20 interceptions and 89 pass breakups.

