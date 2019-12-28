State of The Texans
Report: Texans Sign Punter Bryan Anger to a Three-Year Extension

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are signing punter Bryan Anger to a three-year extension to keep him on the roster for the foreseeable future. The deal was first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Anger was signed during the off-season to compete for the punting duties with second-year punter Trevor Daniels but he did not make the initial 53- man roster when the preseason ended. After struggles with Daniels punting the football, the Texans made a change and brought back Anger in week three to take over the punting and holding duties. 

Since that point, Anger has appeared in 13 games and averaged 46.2 yards per punt while his NET average is 44.0 yards per punt ranks him second in the NFL. Anger also has 21 punts inside the 20-yard line this season.

Anger was drafted in 2012 in the third round out of California by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2012 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the Jaguars and the past three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

