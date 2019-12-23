State of The Texans
Report: Texans To Be Without Will Fuller For at Least Three Weeks With A Groin Injury

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans will enter the most important stretch of the season without wide receiver Will Fuller. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has reported that the Texans wide receiver is dealing with a three-week injury leaving his status in doubt for the opening round of the playoffs.

Fuller was injured in the Saturday win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early in the game. Attempting to bounce back from a hamstring injury, Fuller just has not been able to stay healthy missing three games and leaving two early with soft tissue injuries. 

When the team returned from Tampa Bay, Fuller was to undergo an MRI on his injured groin to determine the severity of the injury. 

After the Texans win, head coach Bill O'Brien attempted to stay positive about the situation but there was clear frustration with Fuller's inability to stay healthy. 

“He is a great guy and I love coaching him," O'Brien explained. "But it is hard for him to stay healthy – that’s the bottom line. Hopefully, we can help him stay healthy because this team is a very good team when we have him in the lineup.”

Expect wide receiver Keke Coutee to be installed into the offense in Fuller's absence and possibly DeAndre Carter. 

This season, Fuller has 49 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns. 

