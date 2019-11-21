State of The
Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Report: Texans Will Fuller Expected to Be Active on Thursday Night Against the Colts

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are dealing with multiple injuries but they appear to be ready to get a major part of their offense back against the Indianapolis Colts. According to ESPN's Ed Werder, the Texans will have wide receiver Will Fuller active and in the offensive gameplay. According to Werder, the Texans are "confident" that Fuller will be playing tonight against the Colts. 

Fuller has missed over a month of time with the team due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the first game with the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. He was injured in the first quarter of that game which did not help causes in the loss when it was all said and done. 

The potential return of Fuller is good for the offense that will finally get their deep threat back on the field. Fuller has 34 receptions for 450 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will Fuller Makes His Presence Felt In the Texans Win Over the Colts

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans Will Fuller after missing three games made an impact in their Thursday Night win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Keke Coutee a Healthy Scratch from the Texans Matchup Against the Colts

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee is inactive for their Thursday night game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Report: Texans Bradley Roby Expected to Be Inactive Against the Colts

Patrick D. Starr
0

According to NFL Network's James Palmer, Houston Texans Bradley Roby will be inactive for Thursday night's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

Texans Waive Joel Heath and Steven Mitchell, Jr. In Roster Shuffle

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans waived defensive end Joel Heath and wide receiver Steven Mitchell, Jr. to adjust their roster before their game with the Indianapolis Colts.

Texans Jonathan Owens Signed to the Active Roster Heading Into Thursday Night Match-Up With the Colts

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans safety group is banged up and they have signed Jonathan Owens from the practice squad to help the depleted group.

Houston Texans Activate Jordan Thomas from the Injured Reserve to Help the Tight End Depth

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans activate tight end Jordan Thomas from the injured reserve after missing the first ten games of the season with the rib injury.

Vernon Hargreaves III Expected to Make His Texans' Debut on Thursday Night Football Against the Colts

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans will be counting on cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, III to provide help from the nickel position in his debut on Thursday night.

Texans Deshaun Watson Has an Open Phone Line to Some of the Top Past and Present Quarterbacks in the NFL

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson took the time to discuss an impressive list of past and present quarterbacks he depends on for answers in a sit-down interview with The Boardroom.

Houston Texans Rule Out Lonnie Johnson, Jr., Justin Reid, and Mike Adams Against the Colts

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans rule out three from their secondary heading into their matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

Podcast Episode 4.27: Houston Texans Lay An Egg Against the Ravens

Patrick D. Starr
0

State of the Texans discusses the Houston Texans' disappointing effort against the Baltimore Ravens.