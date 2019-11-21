Report: Texans Will Fuller Expected to Be Active on Thursday Night Against the Colts

The Houston Texans are dealing with multiple injuries but they appear to be ready to get a major part of their offense back against the Indianapolis Colts. According to ESPN's Ed Werder, the Texans will have wide receiver Will Fuller active and in the offensive gameplay. According to Werder, the Texans are "confident" that Fuller will be playing tonight against the Colts.

Fuller has missed over a month of time with the team due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the first game with the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. He was injured in the first quarter of that game which did not help causes in the loss when it was all said and done.

The potential return of Fuller is good for the offense that will finally get their deep threat back on the field. Fuller has 34 receptions for 450 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here