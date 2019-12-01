Report: The Houston Texans Are Saving Their Last "Designation to Return" for J.J. Watt

The Houston Texans are planning to finish the regular season with their eye on the playoffs. They are also planning to potentially have defensive end J.J. Watt with them when they take the field according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Texans are saving their last "designated to return" from the injured reserve for Watt. Watt was placed on the injured reserve after tearing his left pectoral in the Texans win over the Oakland Raiders in week eight.

Watt had surgery to repair his injured pectoral the following week, and he has been at the team's facility rehabbing his injury. The Texans are keeping their last designation in their back pocket for Watt, which would be a welcomed sight for a defensive front that needs pass rush help in the worst way.

Despite missing the past three and a half games, Watt is still 5th in the NFL with 20 quarterback hits.

