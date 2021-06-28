Rags to Riches: Texans Top 5 in NFL Revenue?

This much is clear: The Texans’ financial success is directly tied to Houston’s love of football.

The Houston Texans audience cares much more deeply about how many wins can be gathered vs. how many dollars can be grabbed.

But the Texans fan base plays a key role in the NFL franchise - struggling in many ways - thriving when it comes to projected revenue.

According to information from Bookies.com, the Texans are projected to be the fifth-richest team in the NFL. The club’s predicted revenue for 2921? A cool $672 million - to be exact, $671,670,000.

The Texans’ revenue for last year? “Only” $530,000,000.

The predictions are based on tram-by-team NFL earnings over the course of 2012 through 2020, as provided by Forbes’ data. (Hat-tip to Texans Wire.)

The revenue streams are many, but their foundation is you, the fan. In that regard, we suppose the Texans’ lofty ranking here is a bit of a surprise. In terms of individuals worth marketing, the Deshaun Watson situation would seem to leave Houston falling short in that department. In terms of the public trust as it relates to Cal McNair and ownership, the audience, we think, is skeptical at best.

Additionally, there have been reports that the Texans are struggling to sell season tickets.

And most of all, the Texans are struggling in terms of on-field success, as they are coming off a 4-12 season and in the minds of many project to be no better in 2021.

Is there a coming investment of faith in new general manager Nick Caserio and new head coach David Culley to rapidly build a winner in Houston? Or, more likely, has the Texans organization on the business side simply proven to be more capable than the Texans on the football side?

This much is clear: The Texans’ financial success is directly tied to Houston’s love of football … and it boggles to mind to consider how the Texans’ revenue might skyrocket if their win total soon does the same.

READ MORE: Houston Texans Fans Beat Out Cowboys as NFL's Smartest