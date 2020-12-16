Risk/Reward? Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson Insists: 'I'm Going To Play'

Just three games remain for the Houston Texans before their horrid 2020 season finally comes to an end. It stands to reason that with nothing left to gain this season as they have now been officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Texans should consider benching their more valuable players, specifically quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson, however, has other plans.

"I'm going to play, that's my job,'' he said. "I've got to be out there every game.''

On Tuesday, Pro Football Hall-of Famer-and former Houston Oilers quarterback Warren Moon spoke to SportsRadio610 about whether Watson should continue to play this season.

"As a competitor, I want to be out there every time I get a chance," said Moon. "You're never guaranteed the next game ... I want to go out there and be with my guys ... I want to go to battle with them."

Many will argue that while this may be the right call from a competitor's standpoint, it isn't the smart one given what a serious injury could mean for both Watson and the Texans next season and beyond. And this fear briefly seemed to materialize during Houston's 36-7 loss at the Chicago Bears last Sunday when Watson went down after a knock.

However, Watson appears to have made his mind up and it seems his policy on this matter is the same as Moon's: He wants to play.

Said Watson after last week's loss. "I've got too much pride and respect for myself and this organization and this team to get embarrassed again or lose, so my job is to go out there and play to the fullest and try to get these W's."

Thankfully for Watson, his current head coach Romeo Crennel appears to have no plans to bench the Pro Bowler any time soon.

"I think there may be a time on the clock that says a game is out of reach and then at that time you might consider whether to take guys out or put other guys in," said Crennel on Monday.

"In my mind, that’s a difficult thing because you’re talking about trying to win. A lot of times when you start taking guys out and putting other guys in, then you’re telling your team that you’ve given up, that the game is over. Maybe the game is over, but in competitors’ minds and athletes’ minds, the game is not over because there’s always a chance."

While there may not much much at stake come Sunday's game at the Indianapolis Colts, if nothing else it will give Watson and company. the opportunity to get the win against their AFC South rivals that arguably should have been theirs just two weeks ago.

And it will further establish that Deshaun Watson, like Warren Moon before him, is competitively stubborn in a positive way ... and made of the right stuff.