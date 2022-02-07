Former Houston Texans WR coach Robert Prince to join Cowboys' coaching staff

The Houston Texans lost another position coach on Monday following the departure of wide receivers coach Robert Prince.

HOUSTON — Beyond former defensive coordinator Lovie Smith, who was hired to become the fifth head coach in franchise history on Monday, the Houston Texans' coaching staff will look drastically different next season.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Houston's wide receivers coach Robert Prince is leaving the Texans to join the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff. Prince is the fourth position coach to leave the Texans over the previous week, following the departure of James Campen, Bobby King, and Andy Bischoff.

Prince joined the Texans coaching staff following the hiring of David Culley in March of 2021. During his lone season in Houston, Prince played a substantial role working with rookie wideout Nico Collins — who registered 446 yards on 33 catches in 14 games.

"Just coming in from college to the NFL, it’s a whole different league — Everybody’s good, so I’m glad I got R.P. [Robert Prince]," Collins said during his media availability on Dec. 27. "He’s my coach."

By joining the Cowboys, Dallas will be Prince's sixth position coaching job in the NFL. He began his career as an offensive assistant and tight ends coach with the Atlanta Falcons in 2004 before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars three years later as an assistant wide receivers coach.

Following two seasons with the Jaguars, Prince served as the wide receivers coach for the Seattle Seahawks in 2009 and later held the same position with the Detroit Lions for six years.

With a chance to work alongside rising star CeeDee Lamb next season, Prince's resume will include four-time Pro-Bowler Roddy White and Hall-of-Famer Calvin Johnson.