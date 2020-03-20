State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Roderick Johnson returns to the Texans with a one-year deal

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have agreed to a one-year deal with unrestricted free agent Roderick Johnson.

Texans entered the new league year by not placing a tender on Johnson who was a restricted free agent.

Signing Johnson for his restricted tender would have cost the Texans around $2.1 million. The Texans signed Johnson for $1.7 million on a one-year deal with slight savings. The Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson first reported the contract details. 

He appeared in all 16 games for the Texans which included three starts at the right tackle.

Johnson has spent the past two seasons with the Texans after signing a reserve/futures contract before the 2019 season.

He bounced back and forth between the practice squad in 2018 before making his debut for the Texans in that season for one game.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Bill O'Brien compares meeting with DeAndre Hopkins to one with Aaron Hernandez

Michael Irvin says in a conversation with Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins that Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien compared a meeting they had to one with Aaron Hernandez.

Patrick D. Starr

by

YUACLOSETRACIST

The Rundown: The addition of Randall Cobb and what it means to the Texans roster

The Houston Texans signed wide receiver Randall Cobb to start free agency. We take a closer look at how he effects the roster heading into 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans non-tender Roderick Johnson making him an unrestricted free agent

The Houston Texans did not place a tender on restricted free agent Roderick Johnson making him an unrestricted free agent.

Patrick D. Starr

Taiwan Jones leaves the Texans and returns to the Bills on a one-year deal

Running back Taiwan Jones will return to the Buffalo Bills after spending a season with the Houston Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

DeAndre Hopkins says he has the "utmost respect" for Texans Bill O'Brien

After a report from Michael Irvin that Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien compared a meeting with Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins to one he had with Aaron Hernandez. Hopkins came out on Twitter and put a stop to all of the speculation.

Patrick D. Starr

Report: DeAndre Hopkins contract demands led Texans to trade him

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins wanted the Houston Texans to re-do his deal with three years remaining which prompted the trade to the Arizona Cardinals.

Patrick D. Starr

Larry Fitzgerald wishes the best to Texans David Johnson

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald made it known that he is going to miss his former teammate running back David Johnson who was traded to the Houston Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

DeAndre Hopkins says its an "honor" to play for the Arizona Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins took to Instagram to say how excited he is about being traded from the Houston Texans to the Arizona Cardinals.

Patrick D. Starr

Bengals land D.J. Reader with a four-year $53 million contract

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed former Houston Texans nose tackle D.J. Reader to a $53 million deal over four years.

Patrick D. Starr

A.J. McCarron re-signs with the Texans for the 2020 season

The Houston Texans have brought back quarterback A.J. McCarron for the 2020 season. McCarron announced the signing on his Instagram.

Patrick D. Starr

by

jmcablman