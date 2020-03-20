Roderick Johnson returns to the Texans with a one-year deal

The Houston Texans have agreed to a one-year deal with unrestricted free agent Roderick Johnson.

Texans entered the new league year by not placing a tender on Johnson who was a restricted free agent.

Signing Johnson for his restricted tender would have cost the Texans around $2.1 million. The Texans signed Johnson for $1.7 million on a one-year deal with slight savings. The Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson first reported the contract details.

He appeared in all 16 games for the Texans which included three starts at the right tackle.

Johnson has spent the past two seasons with the Texans after signing a reserve/futures contract before the 2019 season.

He bounced back and forth between the practice squad in 2018 before making his debut for the Texans in that season for one game.