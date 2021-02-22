Roethlisberger Replacing Deshaun A Texans 'Option,' Says Florio

We have serious doubts that if we asked Caserio and Culley to name the top two or three or 10 ideas on "who will QB the Texans in 2021,'' that Big Ben's name would float to the top.

We really should be open to every "what-if'' possibility as it regards Deshaun Watson, beyond just the sensible "choose-the-QB-over-Easterby'' possibility.

"Draft a replacement?'' Sure.

"Say goodbye via a "treasure chest''? Sure.

"Dump him in favor of Ben Roethlisberger''? Wait. What?

This odd "what-if'' comes courtesy of what we will label "the fertile mind'' of Mike Florio at ProFootballTalk.com, which is mastering the art of not just aggregating rumors (a necessary evil of today's sports journalism, as you are reading in action right now) but also being the originator of the ridiculous rumor that ends up getting aggregated (yes, you are reading the result of that right now as well).

Writes Florio: "The Steelers, fully aware that they may not have enough around quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to justify bringing him back for another year, suddenly seem to be ambivalent about an ongoing relationship. So if (and it’s still a fairly big if) the Steelers decide to sever ties with Big Ben, he’ll become a free agent.

"The question then becomes whether he’d continue his career with another team.''

Lots of questions. Lots of "if's.'' But not enough questions or "if's'' to slow the PFT train!

"It’s a topic he’s never addressed,'' Florio writes. "It’s a topic that, before Wednesday’s comments from G.M. Kevin Colbert, was never relevant. Now, it’s moving closer toward that category.

"If Ben would be willing to explore another year or two with another team, the question then becomes whether another team would want him.''

What does any of this have to do with the Houston Texans? Florio - who to his credit was the first media person to suggest a "trade-me'' chasm between Watson and Houston - actually lists 12 candidates for the future services of Roethlisberger, who is about to turn 39 and is coming off a notably lackluster season.

Oh, and, if you believe the essence of this story, might be unwanted by the Steelers team that knows him best. But ... the Houston Texans would want him?

Florio writes that the "potentially viable options'' - a full dozen "viable options,'' mind you - include "the Texans if they trade Deshaun Watson.''

Forget for a moment that, while acknowledging the "never-say-never'' NFL world in which we live, there is simply no evidence of a Houston connection with Big Ben. None.

We can, and have, brainstormed our way to a dozen scenarios that would have Watson playing elsewhere in 2021. The most optimal of those would bring back in trade a young starting QB (veteran or draftee).

These scenarios do not feature Ben Roethlisberger. ... and we have serious doubts that if we asked Caserio and Culley to name the top two or three or 10 ideas on "who will QB the Texans in 2021,'' that Big Ben's name would float to the top.

Which means either we're not brainstorming hard enough ... or the Texans aren't ... or the people who are conjuring up this idea think they're "brainstorming'' when they are actually suffering from a "football aneurysm.''

