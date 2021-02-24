Roethlisberger Replacing Texans QB Deshaun? Put A Fork In It

We had serious doubts that if we asked Caserio and Culley to name the top two or three or 10 ideas on "who will QB the Texans in 2021,'' that Big Ben's name would float to the top. And now we know for sure

We tried to be respectful regarding every single rumor about Deshaun Watson, including the one that went something like, "Dump him in favor of Ben Roethlisberger''?

But it wasn't easy. And now it's gone.

This odd "what-if'' came courtesy of what we will label "the fertile mind'' of Mike Florio at ProFootballTalk.com. Wrote Florio: "The Steelers, fully aware that they may not have enough around quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to justify bringing him back for another year, suddenly seem to be ambivalent about an ongoing relationship. So if (and it’s still a fairly big if) the Steelers decide to sever ties with Big Ben, he’ll become a free agent.

"The question then becomes whether he’d continue his career with another team.'' Florio then concluded that the "potentially viable options'' included "the Texans if they trade Deshaun Watson.''

Forget for a moment that, while acknowledging the "never-say-never'' NFL world in which we live, there is simply no evidence of a Houston connection with Big Ben. None.

And now there is evidence that it was nonsense all along, with all parties involved in the Steelers and Big Ben dance going public with their plan to stick together for 2021.

As we said originally, we had serious doubts that if we asked Caserio and Culley to name the top two or three or 10 ideas on "who will QB the Texans in 2021,'' that Big Ben's name would float to the top.

And now we know it was never "floated'' at all, a fact that sends speculative reporting back to the drawing board ... and a fact that keeps the Houston Texans hard at work at the Deshaun drawing board - right where they belong.

