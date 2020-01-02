State of The Texans
Romeo Crennel Looking To Get J.J. Watt Into Pass Rushing Situations Against the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- With the return of J.J. Watt a few days away, the Houston Texans and defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel will be tasked with putting together a plan for him on Saturday. Depending on the medical team, Crennel will use that information and what Watt had done on the practice field to find exactly where his best pass rusher will fit in the gameplan against the Buffalo Bills. 

Crennel discussed the comeback of Watt and how it looks at the situation of getting him ready to play. 

"I think that we'll have to kind of measure to see where he is and how he's doing," Crennel said of Watt. "Because he hasn't played in eight games. Even though he's been working with the strength and conditioning people, the football condition when you're playing a big game, your adrenaline gets picked up and you get winded a little bit faster. We'll have to measure that to see how that goes, and then I think that will impact how much he plays. But I don't think that we want to expose him too much if he's not able to go at a good level."

Just last week, Watt said that it would not be wise for him to play a full game of snaps due to his extended absence from paly. When asked about the potential of his workload heading towards the weekend, Watt deferred to the plan in place for him set by the Texans. 

"We have a good plan," Watt said. "We have a plan. I could play them all if I had to. There's no doubt about it. But we have a good plan in place, and we're going to execute that plan. It'll be good."

Crennel discussed where Watt would fit into the game plan heading into Saturday. 

"Well, he's a pretty good pass rusher," Crennel explained. "So I would like to get some pass-rushing reps out of him. So, you're looking at third down, two minute, and then we'll see after that."

Crennel is going to use all of the information in front of him, and with Watt cleared, all signs point plenty of snaps against the Bills. 

"I think that the medical people," Crennel continued. "Once they clear a guy to play, we assume that he can play. So, we'll just have to see how good it is and then try to make a determination about how long it is."

