State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Romeo Crennel Not Expected to Run the Texans Defense in 2020

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- For the second time in his tenure with the Houston Texans, Romeo Crennel is not expected back as the defensive coordinator for the upcoming season. Crennel's contract expired and it will either retirement or a senior assistant position on the coaching staff in 2020. 

Crennel made a similar move to assistant head coach before 2017 in order for current Tennesee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel to take over the defense. Shortly after Vrabel left to the Titans the following seasons, Crennel was inserted back into the role of defensive coordinator for 2018. 

Expectations have current Texans defensive line coach Anthony Weaver the favorite to land the defensive coordinator position for the 2020 season. 

Arriving at the Texans in 2014 when head coach Bill O'Brien picked him to be the defensive coordinator, Crennel has been a trusted voice inside the building. 

Crennel has helped the Texans have some of the better defensive units in the NFL since his arrival in 2014 peaking as the 9th best unit in 2018. Even with a talent depleted group in 2019, Crennel was able to have the group as the 15th best unit in the NFL.

If this is Crennel's last stop as a defensive coordinator, it marks one of the most decorated careers for a coach in NFL history. Crennel is a five-time Super Bowl Champion coming with the New York Giants and New England Patriots. 

As a head coach with the Clevland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs, Crennel had a 28-55 overall record. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Part Ways with Senior VP of Football Administration Chris Olsen

The Houston Texans have fired their Senior VP of Football Administration Chris Olsen heading into the 2020 season. Olsen helped set up the Texans cap situation and contracts for the organization for the past 13 seasons.

Patrick D. Starr

by

AlTruckee

A Projected Look at What It Would Take for the Texans to Extend Deshaun Watson https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/maven-user-photos/texans/gm-report/uMJXRw0oik2QbMktJSeE8A/rltvBM-trUi2IIpX9lSlHA …

Patrick D. Starr

Ten Things to Know on Texans Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver

Houston Texans have named defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver as their defensive coordinator. Here are ten things to know about the Texans new defensive coordinator.

Patrick D. Starr

Anthony Weaver Promoted to the Texans Defensive Coordinator

Houston Texans defensive line coach Anthony Weaver will take over the defense for the 2020 season and replace Romeo Crennel.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans and John Pagano Part Ways Heading into 2020

Houston Texans outside linebacker coach John Pagano has been dismissed from the coaching staff according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Sign Rick Leonard to a Reserve/Futures Contract for 2020

The Houston Texans have signed offensive tackle Rick Leonard to a reserve/futures contract for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Sign Karan Higdon, Jr. to a Reserve/Futures Contract for 2020

The Houston Texans have signed running back Karan Higdon, Jr. to a reserve/futures contract for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Sign Nate Hall to a Reserve/Futures Contract for 2020

The Houston Texans sign linebacker Nate Hall to a reserve/futures contract for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Sign Anthony Chesley to a Reserve/Futures Contract for 2020

The Houston Texans Sign cornerback Anthony Chesley to a Reserve/Futures Contract for 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Sign Chad Hansen to a Reserve/Futures Contract for 2020

The Houston Texans have signed wide receiver Chad Hansen to a reserve/futures contract for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr