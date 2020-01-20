Romeo Crennel Not Expected to Run the Texans Defense in 2020

Houston, Texas- For the second time in his tenure with the Houston Texans, Romeo Crennel is not expected back as the defensive coordinator for the upcoming season. Crennel's contract expired and it will either retirement or a senior assistant position on the coaching staff in 2020.

Crennel made a similar move to assistant head coach before 2017 in order for current Tennesee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel to take over the defense. Shortly after Vrabel left to the Titans the following seasons, Crennel was inserted back into the role of defensive coordinator for 2018.

Expectations have current Texans defensive line coach Anthony Weaver the favorite to land the defensive coordinator position for the 2020 season.

Arriving at the Texans in 2014 when head coach Bill O'Brien picked him to be the defensive coordinator, Crennel has been a trusted voice inside the building.

Crennel has helped the Texans have some of the better defensive units in the NFL since his arrival in 2014 peaking as the 9th best unit in 2018. Even with a talent depleted group in 2019, Crennel was able to have the group as the 15th best unit in the NFL.

If this is Crennel's last stop as a defensive coordinator, it marks one of the most decorated careers for a coach in NFL history. Crennel is a five-time Super Bowl Champion coming with the New York Giants and New England Patriots.

As a head coach with the Clevland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs, Crennel had a 28-55 overall record.

