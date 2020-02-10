State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Romeo Crennel to Return to the Texans as the Assistant Head Coach in 2020

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans will bring back former defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel for the 2020 season as their associate head coach. Crennel has held the assistant head coach role since 2017 when he stepped away from the defensive coordinator position for Mike Vrabel. 

It was known that Crennel was going to return in 2020 but his role was not clear at the time. 

At the end of the season, with Crennel's contract expired, there were questions on the status of the defensive coordinator's future with the organization. Head coach Bill O'Brien made it clear that he did "anticipate him being back" for the 2020 season.

Crennel who ran the Texans defense the past two seasons after Vrabel left for the Tennessee Titans will step back again in 2020. The role will be similar to what he did in 2017 but this time with Anthony Weaver taking over as the defensive coordinator. 

When Crennel returned as the defensive coordinator, O'Brien spoke highly of the veteran coach and what he meant to him in 2018. 

“You know how important Romeo is to me personally and then obviously the coaching resume speaks for itself,” O’Brien said of Crennel. “Romeo is a great person. He is a guy that you can go in there and talk to, talk about all different kinds of things relative to coaching relative to off the field.”

The transition was easy for the Texans after Vrabel left for the Titans in 2018 by moving Crennel back to control the defense. 

Crennel will stay involved with every facet of the team and continue to be a reliable voice for O'Brien to lean on as long as he in the building. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

D'Anton Lynn to Take Over the Texans Secondary

The Houston Texans will promote assistant secondary coach D'Anton Lynn to take over the secondary in 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans to Hire Chris Rumph as Their Outside Linebacker Coach

The Houston Texans have hired former Tennessee Volunteer outside linebacker coach/co-defensive coordinator Chris Rumph.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Positional Outlook: Deshaun Watson Leads The Way

A closer look at the Houston Texans quarterback position group lead by Deshaun Watson and the group's outlook heading into 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

2019 Houston Texans Rookie Review: Tytus Howard Lead a Promising Class

The Houston Texans 2019 rookie draft class was lead by offensive tackle Tytus Howard and the arrow is pointing up for the group heading into 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

A Contract Extension for J.J. Watt Could Help the Texans Cap Situation for 2020 and 2021

A Contract Extension for J.J. Watt could save the Houston Texans Cap money for 2020 and 2021 and TexansCap.com took a closer look.

Patrick D. Starr

Mock Draft Radar: Boise State's Curtis Weaver Would Boost the Texans' Edge Presence

With mock draft season underway, NFL.com produced a three-round mock draft with the Houston Texans selecting an edge player and running back.

Patrick D. Starr

by

AlTruckee

DeAndre Hopkins Represents the Houston Dynamo at MLS FORWARD25 Event

Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins helped unveil the Houston Dynamo's newest kits for the 2020 season at the MLS FORWARD25 Event in New York City.

Patrick D. Starr

Carlos Hyde Will Lean on His Mother With Free Agency Looming

Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde has always depended on his mother for big decisions in his life. With free agency looming, Hyde will depend on her once again.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

DeAndre Hopkins Knows Deshaun Watson is Going to Demand More from the Texans in 2020

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins knows Deshaun Watson is hard on himself and that is only going to help the team heading into 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

J.J. Watt is Kristoff in Frozen 2 Spoof on 'SNL'

Houston Texans J.J. Watt hosted Saturday Night Live and was able to produce plenty of laughs. Dressing up as Bigfoot, a Pizza Boy, a football player in a skit called "Robbie" plus much more.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Johnny Football