Romeo Crennel to Return to the Texans as the Assistant Head Coach in 2020

The Houston Texans will bring back former defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel for the 2020 season as their associate head coach. Crennel has held the assistant head coach role since 2017 when he stepped away from the defensive coordinator position for Mike Vrabel.

It was known that Crennel was going to return in 2020 but his role was not clear at the time.

At the end of the season, with Crennel's contract expired, there were questions on the status of the defensive coordinator's future with the organization. Head coach Bill O'Brien made it clear that he did "anticipate him being back" for the 2020 season.

Crennel who ran the Texans defense the past two seasons after Vrabel left for the Tennessee Titans will step back again in 2020. The role will be similar to what he did in 2017 but this time with Anthony Weaver taking over as the defensive coordinator.

When Crennel returned as the defensive coordinator, O'Brien spoke highly of the veteran coach and what he meant to him in 2018.

“You know how important Romeo is to me personally and then obviously the coaching resume speaks for itself,” O’Brien said of Crennel. “Romeo is a great person. He is a guy that you can go in there and talk to, talk about all different kinds of things relative to coaching relative to off the field.”

The transition was easy for the Texans after Vrabel left for the Titans in 2018 by moving Crennel back to control the defense.

Crennel will stay involved with every facet of the team and continue to be a reliable voice for O'Brien to lean on as long as he in the building.

