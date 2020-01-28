Romeo Crennel to Return to the Texans in 2020

The Houston Texans and head coach Bill O'Brien are expected to bring back Romeo Crennel to the coaching staff in 2020. Crennel's contract expired at the end of the 2019 season but he will return to the staff and continue to help of the defensive side of the football.

Defensive line coach Anthony Weaver is set to take over the defense in 2020 with Crennel holding a role on the defense. It will be a similar set up that the Texans had in 2017 when Mike Vrabel took over the defense and Crennel helped give his input to the defensive side of the ball throughout the season.

At the end of the season, O'Brien expected for Crennel to return when asked of the status of his then defensive coordinator for the upcoming season. Now Crennel will indeed be back with the Texans in 2020 giving his input once again to a new look defense lead by Weaver.

