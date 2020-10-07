SI.com
Crennel's Texans Fall In SI Power Rankings

Anthony R Wood

Head coach Romeo Crennel's Houston Texans - wow, that feels odd to say! - continue to slide in SI's NFL power rankings as they have all season. 

Yes, Houston has changed bosses. But the Texans have yet to change opinions.

This week, the Texans rankings below all three of their AFC South divisional rivals, so ... the only way is up as Crennel takes the reins. 

Ousted head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien leaves the Texans languishing at 27th in the latest Sports Illustrated power rankings, after losing 31-23 at home to the then winless Minnesota Vikings. 

READ MORE: The Bad, The Bad, And The Ugly: Texans Lose To Vikings

A positive thought from "The MMQB'' gang?

"The team certainly could wind up rallying behind Romeo Crennel, like the 2011 Chiefs did when he took over as interim coach in KC,'' writes Albert Breer.

In a oddly poetic ending, O'Brien's 100th and final game in charge came in the form of a loss to both former Texans head coaches Dom Capers and Gary Kubiak, who are currently on the Vikings staff. 

The Texans now have to right the ship under five-time Super Bowl-winning coach Crennel, whose coaching career has spanned half-a-century.

He inherits a team with what the organization believes is plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, but is a group that has arguably been lacking consistency and a clear direction in recent months. It remains to be seen if the much-loved and respected Crennel is the right coach to set things right.

READ MORE: Bieniemy Time? 5 Candidates As Texans Next Head Coach

READ MORE: Texans Crennel Becomes Oldest NFL Coach Ever

Now the oldest head coach in NFL history at 73, Crennel takes over the 0-4 Texans as they prepare to host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 for their first divisional matchup of the 2020 season. 

A similarly wayward ship, Doug Marrone's Jaguars are themselves only 1-3 and currently rank 25th in the power rankings after a third consecutive defeat. 

