Rookie TE Brevin Jordan: New Texans Role?

HOUSTON -- The skills and maturation of rookie tight end Brevin Jordan haven’t gone unnoticed.

In a nod to his development, the Houston Texans' fifth-round draft pick from the University of Miami is starting to be utilized in a versatile role that includes splitting him outside as a receiver.

The Texans designated veteran tight end Jordan Akins as a healthy scratch Sunday during a 22-13 road victory over the Tennessee Titans with Jordan, Pharaoh Brown, who returned from a hamstring injury, and blocking tight end Antony Auclair active. Akins leads the Texans’ tight ends with 21 receptions for 184 yards on 28 targets in nine games and three starts.

Jordan has six receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown on nine targets in three games. As the Las Vegas native continues to improve, the Texans will increase his responsibilities.

“Well, he’s growing,” Texans coach David Culley said of Jordan. “He’s growing into that role. If you’ve noticed, he’s getting a few targets where he’s been one-on-one and we’ve moved him outside. We feel like that’s a good matchup because he’s a very good athlete out there.

“He does a really good job with routes and he’s got really good hands. Even when we’ve got him inside, even in our run game, he’s starting to improve there because of his strength. He’s pretty versatile. We can do what we need to do with him whether he’s inside or outside, but he’s getting better and better.”

A former third-round draft pick from Central Florida and a former Texas Rangers draft pick, Akins has 21 receptions for 184 yards on 28 targets in nine games and three starts this season for the 2-8 Texans.

Despite being replaced Sunday, Akins could potentially play at some point this season.

“Well, I expect him to play moving forward,” Culley said. “But that decision happened simply because Pharaoh was back, Brevin had done a real good job for us, and we decided to only carry three into the ballgame this past ballgame. He was the one that would be down. It’s a week-to-week thing.”