Does Texans Future Depend on Rookie QB?

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills has impressed those around him in recent weeks.

He may not be a household name just yet, but rookie quarterback Davis Mills is trending in the right direction for the Houston Texans.

Fresh off the back of his first NFL win in just his second straight start since being named the Texans' official first-teamer, the third-round pick out of Stanford has looked more comfortable and assured than earlier in the year.

"He’s done a really good job since coming back of playing more confidently," offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said. "I think he’s more comfortable in being able to function within the offense.”

Mills may not be turning heads around the NFL at this early stage, but the fact that he's consistently improved as the year has gone on, and been able to produce decent numbers along the way, is impressive. This is especially the case when considering the turnover of offensive linemen he's had to work with, the virtually non-existent run game backing him up, and the often-questioned offensive scheme he's been working in.

Is this all going to work? The Houston Texans future may depend on it.

Over the past two weeks since taking over the from Tyrod Taylor, Mills has passed for 540 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception and posted consecutive quarterback ratings of over 92.

"Davis is a great player," rookie center Jimmy Morrissey said. "There’s a reason why they drafted him that high here.”

Exactly how high his ceiling is, whether he could be a franchise quarterback, if the Texans should look for competition for Mills this summer, and so on, is subjective and up for debate.

This week, however, Mills faces arguably his toughest challenge yet, playing the 8-6 LA Chargers without the majority of his starting offensive line, and his star receiver Brandin Cooks.

Davis Mills vs. Justin Herbert? Herbert was the top overall guy taken in his draft, so the head-to-head comparison isn't completely fair. But Herbert is the Chargers' future. If Mills wants to be the future of a franchise?

The comps - unfair or not - are only beginning.