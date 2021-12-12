Texans Rookie QB: Record-Setting Start vs. Seattle

HOUSTON -- Calm, confident and accurate, Houston Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills got off to an impressive beginning Sunday in his seventh career start.

Mills looked sharp and decisive, completing his first 14 passes of the game to set a new franchise record for the most completions to open the game.

Mills delivered a pass on the run after eluding pressure to rookie tight end Brevin Jordan for a touchdown pass on his first drive.

Mills completed 16 of 21 passes for 175 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions in the first half for a 116.2 passer rating.

Mills completed passes to seven different receivers in the first half, including five completions for 57 yards on five targets to veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

The third-round draft pick from Stanford hasn't had much complementary support from a lackluster running game. Playing without running back David Johnson who's on the reserve-COVID-19 list, the Texans rushed for 29 yards on 13 carries in the first half.

Named the starter for the remainder of the season as the replacement for Tyrod Taylor, Mills is displaying potential and an ability to move the offense.

That is what the Texans were looking for when they made the decision to bench Taylor, who has been ineffective since returning from a strained hamstring.

Mills went 0-6 as the starter earlier this season in place of Taylor, but he did have a strong game in a loss to the New England Patriots with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.