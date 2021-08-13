Rookie Nico Collins: The Texans Next Great WR?

HOUSTON -- Nico Collins is all smiles. It's another day, and another stellar training-camp performance for the wide receiver as he prepares for his first taste of NFL action.

Collins, the Houston Texans third-round pick, isn't performing like a rookie. When watching him at practice, one wouldn't be able to see a difference in his production and say, that of Chris Conley, a seven-year NFL veteran.

Rookie mistakes are bound to happen, but Collins is giving the Texans every reason why he should be considered as a starter come Week 1. His biggest concern moving forward is catching up to the league's speed.

After all, everyone in the NFL is considered "fast" compared to those at the collegiate level.

"In the NFL, everybody is good," Collins said. "Just coming out here to camp, competing with the best. I feel like that's good for me to get up to speed."

The one thing the Texans front office can say is they know how to draft franchise wide receivers. Back in 2003, they selected Andre Johnson out of Miami. He set nearly every Texans record in receiving during his 12 seasons in town.

Ten years after Johnson was selected, Houston added DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins was a four-time All-Pro. In the seven years with the team, he recorded five 1,000-yard campaigns. Once Deshaun Watson arrived, Hopkins took it to a new level.

Johnson, for 2022, is up for a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Under old management, Hopkins was traded to the Arizona Cardinals.

Moving forward, Brandin Cooks might be the new top target, but Collins could be taking that mantle in the near future.

There's a reason general manager Nick Caserio traded away two future picks to move up to the No. 89 spot last April to select the Michigan product: Houston needed a physical receiver and Collins fit the bill.

“Nico, big strong guy, able to go up at the point of catch and make tough catches," Texans head coach David Culley said last week. "Big guy, brings a lot to this team.”

So far, Collins comes as advertised. The 6-4, 215-pound receiver has been a mismatch nightmare for smaller cornerbacks. Collins has shown he can win most contested catches.

From a receiving standpoint, he's also been one of Houston's more consistent targets. Outside of a few drops and poorly-timed routes, there isn't much Collins has struggled with.

He credits the veteran receivers giving him pointers on how to slow down the game.

Said Collins: "Chris Conley, Brandin Cooks, just leaning on him every day, asking him for tips, soaking up their mind. Do whatever I can to improve my game on the field because they have a lot of experience. I ask them every day just ways I can do to get better. They're right there by my side just helping me.”

Much of Collins' game is unknown to some fans. Collins elected to opt-out last fall and declare for the draft following two strong years as a Wolverines' top weapon.

Collins led the Big Ten in yards per catch (19.7) during his final year in 2019. He also finished with 37 receptions for 729 yards and seven touchdowns.

“Nico is a really good athlete,” wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts said. “He’s going to be special when he gets it together. He’s coming to a new team, new area, new offense, so this guy has a lot to learn. But he’s a really good athlete, and if he keeps his head down, he’s going to be special.”

Cooks and Conley might be the top guys. As for the No. 3 spot, that likely is between Anthony Miller and Keke Coutee in the slot. A shifty option for short passes might be the best option for either Taylor or rookie Davis Mills during a 17-game season. So there is a crowd.

Maybe he's not the next Johnson or Hopkins, but Collins' hot start is perhaps the biggest positive under the new regime.

"“Every day I'm coming to stack days," Collins said. "That's my plan. That's my goal. Just come out here and get better each and every day. Learn from the day before and practice on the things I feel like I need to work on."

