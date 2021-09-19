September 19, 2021
Rookie QB Davis Mills In For Texans at Browns as Tyrod Taylor Knocked Out

Texans' Tyrod Taylor out with hamstring injury, Davis Mills into game
Author:

CLEVELAND -- Calamity struck Houston Texans veteran starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor again on Sunday in NFL Week 2.

The frequently injured passer came up limping due to a problem with his hamstring and was ruled out for the remainder of the game after a strong first-half performance against the Cleveland Browns, his former team. 

He was replaced by rookie Davis Mills, a third-round draft pick from Stanford.

Taylor, who lost his starting job with the Browns due to a concussion in 2018 and who lost his starting job with the Los Angeles Chargers last year due to a team doctor accidentally puncturing his lung with a pain-killing injection for a rib injury, had before his departure completed 10 of 11 passes for 125 yards, one touchdown pass and one touchdown run.

Taylor appeared to injure his hamstring on the touchdown run, pulling up as he approached the end zone and slowly crossed the goal line.

READ MORE: Texans Lose Nico in Cleveland

Meanwhile, slot wide receiver Danny Amendola was ruled out with a hamstring injury and rookie wide receiver Nico Collins was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Mills threw three interceptions in the preseason against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also lost a fumble.

The underdog Texans, who entered the day with a 1-0 record, had the game at Cleveland tied at 14-14 all at halftime. But Houston has fallen behind by a score of 24-14 with about three minutes remaining in the third quarter.

