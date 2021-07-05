Rookie QB Lawrence Signs Jags Contract, Readies for Texans

And so the NFL milestones begin for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Today, the top pick in the recent NFL Draft is officially under contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Next milestone? A meeting with the Houston Texans.

Lawrence did his deal with the Jaguars on Monday, a four-year contract with the usual fifth-year team option. The deal is worth up to $36.8 million, $24.1 million of it being guaranteed.

“Gonna give #Duval everything I got,” Lawrence said on Twitter. “Couldn’t be more proud to represent Jacksonville. Let’s go!!!”

Lawrence's message to Jaguars fans is one that resonates throughout the league. He is seen as a can't-miss prospect getting ready to work under center in Jacksonville under the newest head coach of the Jaguars, the similarly high-profile Urban Meyer.

READ MORE: Houston Texans Fans Beat Out Dallas Cowboys as NFL's Smartest

The Jags are trying to work their way up from the NFL basement - that's how a team secures the No. 1 overall pick - and to work their way from the AFC South basement as well. Houston was near the bottom last year by virtual of its 4-12 record, and is also trying to claw its way out of a hole under new management in first-time head coach David Culley.

And there might be another similarity between the two clubs, as the Texans, with star QB Deshaun Watson in legal limbo, could be starting a new quarterback. That figures to be vet journeyman Tyrod Taylor, new to Houston. But the Texans have their own rookie in third-rounder Davis Mills, who they hope can be the answer.

The Jaguars’ answer at quarterback? It seems, indisputably, they've found him ... and the NFL will get to see it for real when Jacksonville begins the 2021 campaign on Sept. 12 against - yep - your Houston Texans.

READ MORE: The Houston Texans' 'Idiotic' Roster: Is The Media Right?