Rookie To Rookie: Could Mills-Collins Become Texans New Duo?

A pair of rookies could be the future quarterback-to-receiver connection in Houston

HOUSTON -- Walking into roster cuts Tuesday, the Houston Texans have their answer at quarterback for the start of the 2021 season.

It's Tyrod Taylor. It has to be Taylor.

Pitting rookie Davis Mills out against any first-team defense is asking for a lot, and we saw why in Saturday's 23-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mills, the Texans' first pick back in April under new general manager Nick Caserio, is best viewed as a project in Year 1. After all, he only made 11 career college starts at Stanford.

If Mills is "the guy" Houston hopes to build around as its heir apparent to Deshaun Watson, adding weapons is priority 1. And if things work out as planned, Nico Collins could be the new big name at NRG Drive.

READ MORE: G.O.A.T.? Tom Brady Did 'Tom Brady Things' Against Texans Defense

Collins, a third-round pick, made only two catches for 16 yards in the exhibition finale. One those receptions is exactly what fans had hoped to see all preseason.

During the third quarter, Mills finally found his rhythm as Houston worked its way into the red zone following a Tampa Bay turnover.

Mills would find Collins on the slant for an 11-yard touchdown, giving Houston its first touchdown of the night. It was Collins' first touchdown for the Texans.

Throughout preseason, Collins has arguably been the Texans' top rookie. His impact has been evident during practice as the team's No. 3 receiver. He's performed with a poise that goes beyond his rookie status.

The biggest question will be where Collins fits in the offense. Currently Brandin Cooks and Chris Conley are projected to be the two starters.

Cooks, a five-time 1,000-yard receiver, finished with one catch for three yards against the Bucs. Conley, a seven-year veteran, played, but was not targeted during his early reps.

READ MORE: Bucs 23, Texans 16: Can Houston Trust The Run?

Meanwhile, Mills needs time. It was evident by the time the final whistle blew. Sure, rookie mistakes are bound to happen, and two touchdowns is a sign in the positive direction.

Three interceptions and a fumble is quite the opposite. There's work to be done before he finds the field during a regular season game.

“I don’t care how many turnovers you get on defense, if you turn the ball over on offense, you don’t have much of a chance to win,” Texans coach David Culley said.

The one thing fans of the Texans have been looking for is the next DeAndre Hopkins. Last March, then-coach and general manager Bill O'Brien traded the All-Pro wideout to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson and not much more.

The city of Houston nearly imploded when the news broke. Worst of all, O’Brien lasted four games into the 2020 before being fired

Now, the Texans are dealing with a number of issues with not only Watson want out, but trading him is near impossible due to his legal situation. Mills is in line to be the next big time name under center for the Texans.

As for Collins? His time might be here sooner than one expects as the new No. 1 target.

READ MORE: Eagles QB Trade; Impact on Texans' Watson?