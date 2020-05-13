Ross Blacklock impressed Texans Anthony Weaver with his instincts on the field

Houston, Texas- First-year defensive coordinator for the Houston Texans Anthony Weaver landed an essential piece to his defense with the addition of Ross Blacklock. Drafted in the second round out of TCU, Blacklock arrives to help the interior of the Texans defense, and Weaver is excited about getting the talented defender in the mix.

Meeting with the media in a zoom conference call, Weaver discussed the addition of Blacklock.

"I'm excited about all these guys," Weaver said of the defensive rookies. "Particularly, the ones that we drafted."

Weaver continued, "Those are guys that that have played some significant snaps, and played well in college. And we expect them to come here and to contribute because they have the three qualities that we talked about all the time, guys that are dependable guys that are tough guys that are smart they have those attributes. And if you have those things, then you have a chance to come in and come in and play early."

Blacklock, in his final season for the Horned Frogs, recorded 40 total tackles last year with 9.0 tackles for loss along with 3.5 sacks. He locked up First-Team All-Big 12 honors for his work in 2019.

The rookie defensive tackle had the measurables the Texans look for in the defensive line. Head coach Bill O'Brien mentioned the Texans were fortunate to land Blacklock in the second round, and Weaver liked what he saw on tape at TCU.

"He was a guy that that from a measurable standpoint," Weaver said of Blacklock. "Had all the attributes that you're looking for, and then when you watched him on tape. He was twitchy. He was instinctive, and he found the ball, and you can't teach instincts in this case."

As a freshman for the Horned Frogs, Blacklock was a Freshman All-American and Big 12 Co-Defensive Freshman of the Year for his strong debut season. Blacklock had 27 total tackles, 6.5 for a loss, and two sacks in 14 starts.

