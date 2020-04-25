Ross Blacklock stays home to play for the hometown Texans

Houston, Texas- The Texans selected Blacklock in the second round ending his wait to find his NFL home. Expected to be a selection from the late first to the second round, Ross Blacklock's wait was not long.

Having a pretty strong idea where his value was in the draft, Blacklock was more than pleased with the results.

"I had pretty high hopes of being in the first round that was kind of my goal was late first or early second," Blacklock explained.

The best part of the wait was realizing he was staying in the city that he calls home and playing for the team he grew up cheering for growing up.

"Unfortunately, I didn't go to first," Blacklock added. "But I'm beyond excited to be able to come back home and play for my hometown. Just to be able to do good things for the city and play great football. We're just excited."

A product of Elkins High School and living in Missouri City, his family is within driving distance to see him play at NRG Stadium.

"It's even better that I'm only 20 minutes up the road," Blacklock explained. "My family will be able to come to watch me play and I'm lost for words which is just amazing."

In 2019, Blacklock started all 12 games and ended the season tied for the team lead with 3.5 sacks. Racking up 40 total tackles and 9.0 tackle for loss, Blacklock was a force from the interior of the Horned Frog defense. He locked up First-Team All-Big 12 honors for his work in 2019.

Blacklock was a force for the TCU defense and now coming bringing his complete game to the Texans, he is more than excited to be part of his hometown team.

Where does this moment of being drafted by the Texans stack up for Blacklock?

"This stacks up as number one," Blacklock said. "I don't know if something can top this, but this is just amazing."

