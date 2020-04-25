State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Ross Blacklock wants to bring his physical nature to the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Texans made their first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft by taking TCU defensive lineman Ross Blacklock with the 40th overall selection. Not only will he be looked at as a potential replacement for D.J. Reader who departed in free agency he is a defensive tackle that will be asked to not only stop the run but get after the passer.

The Texans are getting Ross Blacklock a three-down defensive lineman in many evaluator's opinions and who many thought could have been taken in the first round.

Blacklock shortly after being drafted had a zoom conference call with the Houston media about joining his new team. 

"I bring physicality. I bring passion. I bring leadership. I bring just relentless effort," said Blacklock. "My potential is through the roof."

The Texans' first pick said he wants to grow and to reach that potential as the years go by.

Blacklock wasn't used as a pass rusher much at TCU as he was forced to eat space in the middle and read defenses. It didn't mean he didn't get home. He amassed 3.5 sacks his senior year and 5.5 sacks overall. 

Blacklock touted that the transition to the NFL will be different but he said he would hone in on his "pass-rushing technique" and pass-rush abilities. He mentioned the new scheme and the new level of play that he will have to work on as he attempts to make an impact.

He did mention the fit being pretty good for him in Anthony Weaver's defense. He said TCU played multiple fronts and even characterized the defense in college as "weird" but he said that experience would help him as he takes his game to the next level.

There's a current Texans player he has patterned some of his game after who he can now call a teammate.

Blacklock said he modeled his game after J.J. Watt and called the Texans defensive standout a "legend" and "idol" and wants to gain as much knowledge from Watt as he possibly can which is standard operation for most players arriving to Houston. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Houston Texans NFL Draft Live Blog

The Houston Texans have seven selections in the 2020 NFL Draft which takes place April 23-25 in a virtual setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick D. Starr

by

SI Draft Tracker

Ross Blacklock stays home to play for the hometown Texans

TCU defensive lineman Ross Blacklock not only had his dream of playing in the NFL come true but it is going to start in his hometown for the team he grew up watching in the Houston Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Ross Blacklock looking forward to being mentored by J.J. Watt

Houston Texans defensive tackle Ross Blacklock is ready to get to work and being part of a defensive line room with his idol J.J. Watt.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: The addition of Ross Blacklock to the Texans defensive line

The Houston Texans added Ross Blacklock to the defensive line and here is a look on how it will impact their defensive line front.

Patrick D. Starr

The Process: A closer look at the Texans' Ross Blacklock

A closer look at Houston Texans defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and what was said by draft analysts during the evaluation process.

Patrick D. Starr

Seven Things to Know about Texans defensive tackle Ross Blacklock

Houston Texans selected defensive tackle Ross Blacklock in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Here are some quick facts about the new addition to the roster.

Pavithr Goli

Texans select TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock

The Houston Texans have selected TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock with the 40th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Step Two: Texans move on to contract discussions with Deshaun Watson

With left tackle Laremy Tunsil locked up with a new contract, the Houston Texans have started preliminary talks with quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans players react to Laremy Tunsil's three-year extension

After Laremy Tunsil agreed to his three-year extension with the Houston Texans, teammates flooded social media pleased with the deal for their cornerstone left tackle.

Pavithr Goli

Texans have a strong group of defensive lineman to pick from entering day two

The Houston Texans enter day two of the 2020 NFL Draft with plenty of defensive linemen to suit their needs. Here is a closer look at the top draft-eligible prospects left on the board.

Pavithr Goli