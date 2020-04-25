Ross Blacklock wants to bring his physical nature to the Texans

The Texans made their first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft by taking TCU defensive lineman Ross Blacklock with the 40th overall selection. Not only will he be looked at as a potential replacement for D.J. Reader who departed in free agency he is a defensive tackle that will be asked to not only stop the run but get after the passer.

The Texans are getting Ross Blacklock a three-down defensive lineman in many evaluator's opinions and who many thought could have been taken in the first round.

Blacklock shortly after being drafted had a zoom conference call with the Houston media about joining his new team.

"I bring physicality. I bring passion. I bring leadership. I bring just relentless effort," said Blacklock. "My potential is through the roof."

The Texans' first pick said he wants to grow and to reach that potential as the years go by.

Blacklock wasn't used as a pass rusher much at TCU as he was forced to eat space in the middle and read defenses. It didn't mean he didn't get home. He amassed 3.5 sacks his senior year and 5.5 sacks overall.

Blacklock touted that the transition to the NFL will be different but he said he would hone in on his "pass-rushing technique" and pass-rush abilities. He mentioned the new scheme and the new level of play that he will have to work on as he attempts to make an impact.

He did mention the fit being pretty good for him in Anthony Weaver's defense. He said TCU played multiple fronts and even characterized the defense in college as "weird" but he said that experience would help him as he takes his game to the next level.

There's a current Texans player he has patterned some of his game after who he can now call a teammate.

Blacklock said he modeled his game after J.J. Watt and called the Texans defensive standout a "legend" and "idol" and wants to gain as much knowledge from Watt as he possibly can which is standard operation for most players arriving to Houston.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here