September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Texans Roster Move: Houston to Add QB Jeff Driskell

Jeff Driskel to join active roster, back up Davis Mills
Author:

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans plan to promote veteran quarterback Jeff Driskel to the active roster from the practice squad in advance of Thursday night's game against the Carolina Panthers as the backup to rookie starter Davis Mills, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

Mills will start with veteran Tyrod Taylor on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and expected to be sidelined for a month.

READ MORE: How Will Texans' OL Stop Panthers' NFL-Best Pass Rush?

Driskel was signed during the offseason to a one-year, $2.5 million contract, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Driskel received a $1 million base salary with $500,000 guaranteed for skill, injury and salary cap, a $250,000 signing bonus, up to $500,000 in per-game active roster bonuses and $750,000 in achievable playtime incentives. He was released from the roster during the cutdown to 53 players then signed to the practice squad.

A former San Francisco 49ers sixth-round draft pick from Louisiana Tech who began his career at Florida, Driskel has also played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos.

Driskel, 28, has passed for 2,120 career yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has rushed for 309 yards and three scores.

Recommended Articles

driskel
Play

Texans Roster Move: New QB Plan

Jeff Driskel to join active roster, back up Davis Mills

usatsi_10208305
Play

How Will Texans' OL Stop Panthers' NFL-Best Pass Rush?

Houston's rookie quarterback faces a Carolina defense with a league-leading 10 sacks

Davis Mills
Play

Texans' Teammates: Mills Impressive in Emergency Debut

Houston Texans' left guard Tytus Howard has confidence in rookie Davis Mills

READ MORE: Sink or Swim for New Texans' QB Thursday Night?

He started one game for the Broncos last season, passing for 176 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

He tested positive for COVID-9 in November and was released in May.

In his only season at Louisiana Tech, he passed for 4,026 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Driskel (6-foot-4, 234 pounds) has run the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds.C

CONTINUE READING: Texans' Teammates: Mills Impressive in Emergency Debut

driskel
News

Texans Roster Move: New QB Plan

usatsi_10208305
News

How Will Texans' OL Stop Panthers' NFL-Best Pass Rush?

Davis Mills
News

Texans' Teammates: Mills Impressive in Emergency Debut

davis mills packers
News

Sink or Swim for New Texans' QB Thursday Night?

USATSI_13900060
News

Which Texans' Hot Start Has Helped The Pass Rush?

tyrod t
News

Texans Find Out How Long QB Taylor Will Miss

AFC18857-6835-4DED-BA55-CD71E7CE3778
News

Is Texans' Rookie Davis Mills Ready For Prime-Time Debut?

USATSI_16766668
News

Texans Swap Slot WRs On Injury Report For Panthers Game