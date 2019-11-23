Roster Move: Houston Texans Re-Sign Steven Mitchell, Jr. to the Active Roster

A few days after making moves to adjust the 53-man rosters due to injuries, the Houston Texans are re-signing free-agent wide receiver Steven Mitchell, Jr. Mitchell was waived before the Thursday night game but now he is back on the roster.

Mitchell arrived to the Texans in 2018 as a practice squad signing, but he was signed to the active roster late that season. He appeared in one game for the Texans last season.

This season, Mitchell was part of a wide receiver group that was competitive and one of the final cuts heading to the season. The Texans opted to keep Mitchell on the practice squad due to his versatility. Mitchell is able to play both inside and outside receiver, and be a returner as he did during the preseason.

During the 2019 preseason, Mitchell had nine receptions for 67 yards with a fumble lost.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here