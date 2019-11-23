State of The
Roster Move: The Houston Texans Bring Back Joel Heath to the 53-Man Roster

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans had to roster shuffle heading into their game with the Indianapolis Colts due to injuries in their safety group. The Texans had to waive Joel Heath to make room for safety Jonathan Owens who was signed to the 53-man roster to help on special teams with both Justin Reid and Mike Adams missing the game due to concussions. 

Heath will be re-signed to the 53-man roster to continue to provide depth to the defensive line group. Heath has spent the last three seasons with the Texans and has been a spot start on the defensive line. Starting 15 of the 30 games he has appeared in, Heath 34 total tackles and 3.0 sacks.

Battling a knee injury the past two seasons, Heath has been working to get back to himself on the field. He spent the entire off-season and preseason with the Texans before being released to start the season. 

