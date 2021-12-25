Texans Make Key Roster Moves Ahead of Chargers Game

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are getting a healthy boost in advance of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

With top wide receiver Brandin Cooks remaining on the COVID-19 reserve list, the Texans activated wide receiver Danny Amendola from the injured reserve-designated for return.

Amendola should provide help in the slot with rookie Nico Collins operating outside.

Starting linebacker and defensive captain Christian Kirksey, starting defensive end Jacob Martin, starting right guard Justin McCray and starting cornerback Terrance Mitchell were activated from the COVID-19 reserve list along with safety Terrence Brooks. The Texans could start McCray at one guard spot opposite Max Scharping with Lane Taylor still on the reserve-COVID-19 list.

Martin and Walker could start at defensive end with Jon Greenard on the COVID-19 list along with Maliek Collins, Roy Lopez, Jaleel Johnson and Jordan Jenkins.

Left tackle Tytus Howard and center Justin Britt are on the COVID-19 list

The Texans have more flexibility in the secondary with Mitchell and Brooks back. Mitchell could line up outside opposite Desmond King with Lonnie Johnson Jr. on the COVID-19 list along with safety Eric Murray. Jonathan Owens is preparing to start opposite Justin Reid at safety.

The Texans elevated several players from the practice squad, including kicker Dominik Eberle, who will fill in for regular kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn with Fairbairn on the COVID-19 reserve list.

They also elevated wide receiver Jalen Camp, defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour, offensive linemen Jake Eldrenkamp and Jordan Steckler, defenisve back T.J. Green, defensive end Demone Harris, fullback Paul Quessenberry, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebackers Connor Strachan and Josh Watson.