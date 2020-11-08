SI.com
Roster Moves: Texans Activate Three, Announce QB Signing

Anthony R Wood

In preparation for Sunday's trip to play the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Houston Texans have made three additions to their active roster. This comes after the Texans lost linebackers Jacob Martin, Whitney Mercilus, and Dylan Cole to the Reserve/Covid-19 list this week, joining offensive guard Max Scharping. 

Hall's promotion comes as little surprise, given the aforementioned losses at the position. Fellow linebacker Kyle Emanuel was also ruled out this week with a concussion, meaning Hall will likely see a good amount of snaps at TIAA Bank Field.

READ MORE: Texans' Tytus Howard Closing In On 'Great'

30-year old Liuget will be making his Texans debut after spending eight years with the San Diego/L.A. Chargers and splitting 2019 with the Oakland Raiders and Buffalo Bills. The defensive tackle was a first-round pick in 2011 and currently has 118 NFL appearances to his name. He will be battling P.J. Hall, rookie Ross Blacklock, and Brandon Dunn for playing time, and will be tasked with helping stop Jags rookie running back James Robinson. 

On offense, Mancz will likely not see the field barring any unforeseen injuries. An undrafted free agent out of Toledo in 2015, Mancz went on to start all of the 2016 season at center, spending the next three primarily as a backup across the line. 

Houston's decision not to promote another linebacker given their lack of options on the active roster, implies they feel good about rookie Jonathan Greenard who has yet to see much game time this year, and Peter Kalambayi who will be making his first appearance since Week 1 after being sidelined with a hamstring injury.

READ MORE: Texans Gain TE, But Lose Starting CB For 'Disciplinary Reasons'

These moves come after it was reported by the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson that starting cornerback Bradley Roby will not be playing on Sunday "for disciplinary reasons." As a result, don't be surprised if rookie cornerback John Reid is active.

Finally, the Texans also confirmed today that veteran quarterback Josh McCown has joined, on a reported two-year deal. The much-loved 41-year old returns to his home state, with the Texans becoming his 12th NFL team. 

Don't expect to see McCown on the field, however, unless unforeseen circumstances necessitate it in the coming weeks.

