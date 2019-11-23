Roster Update: Texans Dylan Cole Placed on the Injured Reserve

Houston Texans linebacker inebacker Dylan Cole was placed on the injured reserve after suffering a torn right ACL in their win over the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football.

Cole sustained the injury on the kickoff when it was a non-contact situation where he immediately went down. Team personnel came out to check on Cole but the linebacker needed help to get off the field.

This is the third season in a row where Cole has had to deal with a serious injury that ended his season. His rookie season he had a hamstring injury, last season he suffered a dislocated wrist that needed surgery and this season with the ACL.

Cole led the Texans in special teams tackles with eight and now they will have to look for a replacement on the roster to take his spot.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here