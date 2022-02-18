Mardi Gras Party: Which Texan Serving as Grand Marshal?

Houston Texans' defensive tackle Roy Lopez will serve as the Grand Marshal of Mardi Gras in Galveston on Sunday.

HOUSTON — Houston Texans defensive lineman Roy Lopez will serve as the Grand Marshal of Mardi Gras during Galveston's fifth annual Fiesta Gras celebration of Hispanic heritage on Sunday. Lopez, who is one of 24 Latino players in the NFL, will lead the parade through the Galveston Historic District.

The Texans selected Lopez with the No. 195 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, and the Arizona prospect established himself as a building block in Houston's rebuild. Lopez appeared in 16 games as a rookie, recording 31 combined tackles and a sack.

"This is going to be a blast," Lopez said during a Zoom call on Thursday. "It's going to be good to see everyone have a good time. That's what I look forward to. To enjoy myself and the community — there's nothing more I can ask."

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports © Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Lopez said he began to familiarize himself with Mardi Gras at New Mexico State after a college teammate was shipped a King Cake from New Orleans by his family. Lopez fell in love with the taste and began learning the festivity from his colleague. He was captivated by the pride and the good time he saw on video and is excited to experience the event for himself in Galveston.

The Fiesta Gras celebration of Hispanic heritage will be the first community event his family will be able to attend, and it's what Lopez is looking forward to the most.

"This is big because Latino football players are not common," Lopez said. "To be able to do things like this — and to be a face for the Latino community — it's pretty cool. It's going to be nice to see the love around us.

"It's a very fun and exciting time for me. It's humbling. I want to enjoy the moment and be able to do it with my family beside me — I cannot express how thankful I am to do this."

Fiesta Gras will feature concerts by San Antonio's musical group La Dezz and Latin Grammy Award-winning Tejano group Siggno.