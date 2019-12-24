Running Back Jeremy Cox Works Out for The Houston Texans

Free-agent running back Jeremy Cox worked out for the Houston Texans at their facility on Monday. The workout was first reported by the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.

Cox played his college football at Old Dominion University, where he rushed for 2,175 yards with 23 touchdowns. While averaging 4.9 yards per carry, Cox also caught 75 passes for 532 yards.

Signed with the Los Angeles Chargers after the NFL Draft, Cox did not find a roster spot. Recently he worked out for the Denver Broncos and the Detriot Lions.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here