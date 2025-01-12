Former NFL Player Makes Monumental Declaration on Texans Star
The Houston Texans hammered the Los Angeles Chargers in their Wild Card Round playoff matchup on Saturday, coming away with a 32-12 victory.
The Texans won primarily on the strength of their defense, as they intercepted Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert four times and held Los Angeles to 261 total yards of offense.
One of the biggest stars of the game as Pro Bowl cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who logged four tackles and a couple of picks.
Afterward, former NFL safety Ryan Clark revealed a massive take on Stingley, claiming that the LSU product would have won a Heisman Trophy had he played offense in college.
Stingley definitely has great ball skills, as he exhibited during the regular season when he totaled five interceptions to go along with 54 tackles and 18 passes defended.
The 23-year-old earned First-Team All-Pro honors for his efforts.
For Stingley, it really has just been a matter of staying healthy.
The Baton Rouge native was selected by the Texans with the third overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, but played in just 20 games combined over his first couple of seasons.
When he was on the field, you could clearly see the tantalizing talent, as Stingley tallied 39 tackles, five picks and 13 passes defended in just 11 games last season.
But this year, the star defender was able to play in all 17 regular-season contests, demonstrating just how dominant of a force he is in the secondary.
And now, largely thanks to Stingley, the Texans will be advancing to the Divisional Round.